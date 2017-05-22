TCS To Run IIM Bangalore's Exams For Online Courses

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) arm iON will partner with the state-run Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) to conduct exams for its massive open online courses across the country, said the global software major on Monday.
"The B-school will leverage our assessment capability to conduct the exams for its online courses across the country, starting at our digital zones in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai thrice a year," said the IT major's strategic unit in a statement here.
The courses are similar to those the B-school offers at its campus offline.
