Tech Mahindra Launches Incubator For Startups In Milton Keynes

New Delhi: IT firm Tech Mahindra has launched InnovateMK, an incubator that will work with technology startups in Milton Keynes in the UK.
Over the next two years, InnovateMK aims to support more than 50 entrepreneurial ventures in the region, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.
InnovateMK is also supported by an entire partner ecosystem consisting of Lividia (providing serial entrepreneurship experience), The Cube Athens (one of the larger Incubators in Europe with core expertise in running incubators) and Milton Keynes Council (Invest MK - business support and soft landing offer).
Existing members of the InnovateMK initiative include Fatpencil, Nth Dimension, Wellkom, MaaS and CAPE, it added.
"Our vision is that anyone can be an entrepreneur. Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas are emerging as a very popular hub for start-up activity and the launch of InnovateMK will provide benefits for both incubator members and the local community," Tech Mahindra President (Europe) Vikram Nair said.
InnovateMK will support local entrepreneurs and start-ups by providing access to crucial resources. These include a vibrant co-working centre, access to key entrepreneurial events, mentoring and networking events within the investment community, along with channels to market.
Milton Keynes has been ranked as number one for start-ups outside London and, for the sixth year running, the annual index of economic performance has put Milton Keynes as the top city in the country for jobs growth, the statement said.
Tech Mahindra is also one of the partners working on integrated solutions across a connected ecosystem of Smart City initiatives through Milton Keynes.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on: January 14, 2017 18:39 (IST)