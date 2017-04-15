Telecom Price Wars: Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Offers To Rival Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer

Operators are slashing prices of voice calls and 4G internet to match Jio's offers.
Reliance Jio again disrupted the voice calls and internet data tariffs after it decided to withdraw its "Summer Surprise" offer on telecom regulator TRAI's advice. The company after withdrawing the "Summer Surprise" plan earlier this week launched a new scheme called "Dhan Dhana Dhan", offering "unlimited" data under recharge packs starting from Rs 309. In response to the "Dhan Dhana Dhan" offer other telecom players like Bharti Airtel,Idea Cellular and Vodafone have also come out with special recharge plans offering their customers free voice calls and high speed 4G internet. Recent reports also suggest that Airtel and Vodafone have done away with roaming charges to counter Jio's free domestic roaming policy.
Here are some recharge plans released in the past few days to counter Jio's offers:
Airtel Rs 399 plan: Under this plan, cutomers will get 1 GB of high speed 4G internet data along with 300 minutes of calling per day for Airtel to Airtel customers (1,200 minutes per week) and 3,000 minutes of local and STD calling for 70 days.
Airtel Rs 345 Plan: In this plan customers will get 2 GB of 4G high speed internet for 28 days along with 300 minutes per day of Airtel to Airtel calling (1,200 minutes per week).
Airtel Rs 244 Plan: In this plan, customers will get 1 GB of 4G internet per day along with 300 minutes of Airtel to Airtel calling and 1,200 minutes for week for 70 days.
Vodafone Rs 352 Plan: Select customers can use 1GB data per day for 56 days along with unlimited and STD calls.
Idea Rs 351 Plan: Idea is offering unlimited local and STD calls and unlimited 3G/2G data per day for 4G handsets for 28 days and this recharge can be done by visiting Idea store.