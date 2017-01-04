Telecome Regulator Launches Paper To Finalise Policy On Net Neutrality

New Delhi: Regulator Trai today invited public views on contentious net neutrality issue to finalise a framework that would ensure telecom operators do not manipulate network speeds for giving preference to any website or platform over internet.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, which has been discussing the issue of net neutrality (NN) in phases, has floated idea of identifying a body that should be responsible for monitoring and supervision of any NN violations.
"The purpose of this second stage of consultation is to proceed towards the formulation of final views on policy or regulatory interventions, where required, on the subject of NN," Trai said. Last date for public comments on the paper is February 15 and for counter comments is February 28.
The consultation paper has been issued by Trai on reference sought by the Department of Telecom following suggestion of a High Level Committee that proposed regulation of domestic calls on Internet-based apps like Skype, Whatsapp and Viber by putting them at par with services offered by telecom operators-- a recommendation that came under immediate attack from industry bodies and some sections of civil society.
The DoT Committee opposed platforms like Facebook's Internet.org (later branded as Free Basics) that allow access to certain websites without mobile data charges, while suggesting that similar plans by Bharti Airtel be allowed with prior clearance from TRAI. However, the committee suggested liberal approach to app-based international calls. The regulator has already conducted the first round of consultation to understand key issues that need to be looked at for framing rules around net neutrality.
Trai in its pre-consultation paper dated May 30, 2016, discussed issues such as the definition of NN, scope of traffic management practices, importance of unrestricted access and transparency, need for preserving customer privacy and national security.
In the consultation paper, Trai said that telecom operators use a range of techniques to manage the safety, security and efficiency of their networks but it is import ant to ensure that such techniques should not be used in a discriminatory manner.
The regulator has sought public views to firm up definition of reasonable traffic management so that network management by telecom operators is not used in a discriminatory and any policy or framework on NN should not interfere with the ability of service providers to manage their networks in a reasonable and fair manner.
Trai has sought views on defining core principles of net neutrality that should be linked to traffic management practices (TMP). It said that authorities in India are yet totake a final view on whether and how the term NN should be defined for the purposes of our legal or regulatory framework.
"Based on review of various reasonable and non-reasonable traffic management practices in the Indian context, it is important to identify core principles of net neutrality for India and the types of practices that might be regarded as being in violation of these core principles," Trai said.
Story first published on: January 04, 2017 22:08 (IST)