This ID Can Hunt Down Fake Job Credentials: Check Out How
The SecUR number verifies key attributes like residential address, educational qualifications, past employment details and more.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: September 06, 2017 19:42 (IST) NDTV Profit Team
A leading verification company has launched an easy way to check fake attributes posted by job seekers in their CVs. SecUR, one of India's largest background verification companies, has launched a 10-digit code called SecUR Number that can help candidates and employers pre-verify their resumes. The facility which is available to entry as well as senior level candidates will give a detailed verification report of a particular job seeker to himself as well as to his prospective employer within 30 days. The SecUR Number unlocks an independent background verification report - purchased by the job-seeker - which pre-verifies key information on his/her resume.
A potential employer can view the verification report of the job applicant after registering himself as an employer for free, if the candidate shares his/her SecUR Number with hm. This SecUR Number is valid for a period of one year from the date of issue.
"Employee-related frauds such as inflated salary slips, exaggerated past designations and misleading academic history can cause damage to the bottom-line month-on-month while the employee is still in the system," SecUR said on its website.
The SecUR number verifies key attributes like educational qualifications, permanent address, past employment details, reference checks, identity details with the help of PAN or Aadhaar cards, criminal records, database and media searches, among other things.
Employers from all sectors such as retail, IT, sales, support services, finance, cash management, etc. can use the SecUR number to authorise candidate profiles.