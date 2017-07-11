This US IT Company Is Expanding, Hiring In India Despite Layoff Reports

New Delhi: At a time when layoffs in the IT industry are dominating headlines, US-based IT solutions company Advanced Technology Consulting Service (ATCS) has announced it is expanding its operations in India by recruiting new staff and setting up its first Innovation Lab (I-Lab) in Jaipur.
Apart from Jaipur, ATCS has also opened a new office in Bengaluru.
"The I-Lab not only serves as a functional space for approaching ideas and concepts in an alternative setting but also embeds a spirit in our team that ATCS is expected to think differently, creating solutions beyond one's peripheral views," said Jason Castellani, partner at ATCS, in a statement on Tuesday.
New Jersey-based ATCS also has offices in China, Germany and Canada. It provides strategic guidance to and implements software solutions for several Fortune 500 companies.
"As an agile, innovative company, we give immense importance to solution creation for our customers. Now we have developed a space for our staff, which can stimulate creative thinking among them," said Manish Krishnan, Global CEO, ATCS.
According to the company, the I-Lab would soon put Jaipur at par with IT hubs of the country and serve as a functional space for approaching ideas and concepts in an alternative setting.
"For our customers, innovation is a big drive. Having such a lab in our India office helps us in delivering more inventive ideas to our clients," Krishnan added.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)