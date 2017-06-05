NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
TRAI Launches Three New Mobile Apps For Voice, Data Quality Tracking

TRAI MyCall App is an Android application for crowd sourced voice call quality monitoring.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: June 05, 2017 19:18 (IST)
TRAI has also launched a new website. (Representational image)
New Delhi: Aiming to protect consumer interests, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday launched three new mobile applications and a web portal.

TRAI MyCall App is an Android application for crowd sourced voice call quality monitoring. The app will help mobile phone users rate their experience about voice call quality in real time and help TRAI gather customer experience data along with network data, an official TRAI statement said here.

The app is available on Google Playstore.

The regulator has launched new version of TRAI MySpeed App that will enable the regulator to obtain test-driven data from users in all service areas, without any action by the users.

"These tests would be brief, very infrequent for a specific device, free to the user and anonymous. The user may also do a test and submit the results, as before," the regulator said.

It also launched DND 2.0 App (Do Not Disturb) Services App that will help smartphone users to register their mobile number under DND to avoid unsolicited commercial communication/ telemarketing calls/ SMS.

Finally, TRAI has also launched a new website.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: June 05, 2017 19:18 (IST)
