Trump Administration May Stop Spouses Of H-1B Visa Holders From Working

US President Donald Trump's administration is set to propose revoking a rule that makes spouses of thousands of H-1B visa holders eligible to work while in the US, potentially complicating a major driver of technology jobs, the media reported. Since 2015, the spouses of H-1B, or high-skilled, visa holders waiting for green cards have been eligible to work in the US on H-4 dependent visas, under a rule introduced by former President Barack Obama's administration, CNN reported.
The tech sector is a major employer of H-1B visa holders. But in a statement late Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security said that it intended to do away with the rule. However, the department did not explain its reasons in the announcement, saying that it was only acting "in light of" the "Buy American, Hire American" executive order that Trump had signed in April.
The formal process to rescind the rule will still need to be initiated at a later date.
