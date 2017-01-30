Idea Cellular Shares Zoom 30% Amid Merger Talks With Vodafone
Vodafone said on Monday that it was in talks to merge its Indian operations with rival Idea Cellular to counter the fierce competition in the market. Idea shares have rallied as much as 30 per cent today.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: January 30, 2017 14:25 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
Global telecom giant Vodafone Plc on Monday said it is in talks to merge its Indian operations with rival Idea Cellular to counter the fierce competition in the market. The news sent shares of Aditya Birla Group-controlled Idea Cellular rallying as much as 30 per cent today. If the merger fructifies, Vodafone-Idea combine would be the biggest telecom operator in India, surpassing Bharti Airtel. Vodafone in a short statement confirmed that it is in "discussions with the Aditya Birla Group about an all-share merger of Vodafone India (excluding Vodafone's 42 per cent stake in Indus Towers) and Idea.
Here are 10 things to know:
1) Vodafone has however said that there is "certainty that any transaction will be agreed."
2) Vodafone Plc also said that any merger would be effected through the issue of new shares in Idea to Vodafone.
3) In fact, Idea Cellular shares have rallied nearly 50 per cent since January 19, the day telecom operator announced that its board meeting scheduled for January 23 to consider third quarter earning has been postponed. This had led to speculation over a possible merger.
4) Bombay Stock Exchange today sought clarification from Idea over the merger talks.
5) A merger of Vodafone and Idea Cellular would create India's biggest telecom operator with over 38 crore subscribers, surpassing Bharti Airtel, which had 26.23 crore customers, as on October 31. 6) Bharti Airtel had 24.32 per cent of subscriber base while Vodafone with 20.19 crore subscribers had 18.7 per cent market share and Idea Cellular with 18.52 crore subscribers had 17.17 per cent share.
7) Competition in the Indian telecom has intensified after the entry of Reliance Jio in September, leading to a sharp cut in tariffs from other operators.
8) Reliance Jio has extended its free voice and data call offer till March end. Jio has amassed over 7 crore subscribers in just four months of its launch.
9) Bharti Airtel reported its lowest profit in four years in December quarter as competition from Reliance Jio led to a brutal price war, impacting the revenues of Inda's biggest telecom operator.
10) Vodafone was earlier forced to take $5 billion writedown of its India business last year because of cut-throat competition in the country.