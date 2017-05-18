Vodafone Offers 45GB Free Data On Amazon Exclusive Smartphones
For the purchase of 1GB or above 4G data pack, users will get 9GB additional free 4G data for five recharges with maximum validity of five months from Vodafone, Amazon stated on its website.
May 18, 2017 20:23 (IST)
Vodafone's offer on Amazon exclusive smartphones is available till June 30.
Highlights
Vodafone users will get 9GB free 4G data for five recharges
The free data offer is valid till June 30
It cannot be cumulated with any other special discounts
One of the major telecom players in India, Vodafone is offering 45GB of free data on the purchase of Amazon exclusive 4G smartphones. For the purchase of 1GB or above 4G data pack, users will get 9GB additional free 4G data for five recharges with maximum validity of five months from Vodafone, e-commerce firm Amazon stated on its website. The Amazon offer is only available on select smartphones. To avail the offer from Vodafone, one must purchase the Amazon exclusive handset till June 30. According to the website, the offer was started on May 11. (Click here to see the full list of smartphones which are applicable under the offer)
Some of the smartphone included in the list are Samsung On5 Pro, OnePlus 3T, Honor 6X and Moto G Play (4th Gen), among others. This free data offer cannot be cumulated with any other special discounts.
Here's how users can avail the Vodafone offer:
1. Insert Vodafone SIM in the new Amazon exclusive handset. You will get an activation message saying "You are eligible for Vodafone Amazon Buy 1GB or above pack and Get 9 GB for 5 Recharges with maximum validity of 5 months."
2. For prepaid connections, recharge with 1GB or above pack, 9GB free data will get credited automatically. The 9GB free data is valid for 28 days only and a user can avail the offer up to five times or five months, whatever comes first. No special recharges and prices are applicable to get the free 9GB data offer.
3. For postpaid connections, user need to have 1GB or above rental plan, then 9GB free data will get attached within 48 hours. The 9GB Offer is valid for five billing cycles with a condition that the user has 1 GB or higher pack throughout the promotional period.
Idea Cellular is also providing a similar offer in collaboration with Flipkart. It has announced 4G data offer with no daily limit and unlimited voice calling. Users purchasing a new 4G-enabled smartphone through Flipkart can avail up to 30GB of 4G data per month.