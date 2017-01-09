Vodafone Offers Unlimited 4G/3G Data At Rs 16 An Hour
Customers can also buy the SuperHour pack for making unlimited local Vodafone-to-Vodafone voice calls at only Rs 7. They can make every hour SuperHour with unlimited repeat purchase of the SuperHour voice and data packs, Vodafone said.
Vodafone said the scheme was part of its 200 million customer celebrations.
Vodafone has launched a "SuperHour" scheme offering unlimited 4G/3G data an hour for its prepaid customers in a pack priced at Rs 16.
Vodafone said the "SuperHour" offer will be available to customers across all circles by Monday.
2G customers can also enjoy the "SuperHour"data offer at only Rs 5, Vodafone said.
"Make every hour SuperHour with unlimited repeat purchase of SuperHour data and voice packs," Vodafone said.
Announcing the launch of this scheme, Sandeep Kataria, chief commercial officer of Vodafone India, said, "We are breaking all shackles that concern customers in their use of internet with SuperHour You can use and download as much data as you like for one hour at a fixed, nominal price, Moreover, with unrestricted repeat purchase, you can make every hour SuperHour."
Bharti Airtel last week announced a special scheme under which it was offering free data for 12 months to customers who switch to its 4G network.
