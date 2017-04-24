Vodafone Offers Unlimited Data, Call Benefits On Roaming In US, UAE, Singapore

Vodafone is offering unlimited calls and high-speed data for international travellers in various packs.
Highlights
Vodafone India offers unlimited calls, high-speed data on roaming in US
Other countries include UAE, Singapore where benefits are available
Unlimited calls, high speed data on offer at Rs 2,500 for 7 days
Vodafone has announced an unlimited international roaming offer for travellers to the US, the UAE and Singapore. As part of its international roaming pack Vodafone i-RoamFREE, Vodafone India is offering unlimited calls and high-speed data for international travellers in packs priced from Rs 500 for 24 hours. "Believe it or not, you can make unlimited calls anywhere in the world and use unlimited high speed data while travelling in USA, UAE and Singapore... at just Rs. 2,500 for 7-days," Vodafone India said in a press release on Monday. Customers who opt for this pack will not be charged a single additional rupee for calls and data while roaming in the US, the UAE and Singapore, Vodafone added.
"There is no cap on the number of calls or amount of high speed data that can be used. Also, calls include all incoming calls and outgoing calls anywhere in the world. This means customers travelling in USA can even make calls to Hong Kong at no extra charges!" Vodafone said.
Since its entry in the Indian telecom industry in September last year, Jio has ramped up competitive pressure across the industry with its low-price packs and data benefits, say analysts. Many incumbent telecom operators have in the recent past announced attractive data schemes and revised their tariffs.
Here's more on Vodafone India's international roaming offering:
Price
Validity
Rs 5,000
30 days
Rs 3,500
10 days
Rs 2,500
7 days
Rs 500
24 hours
Customers in need of the international roaming service can opt for the duration that best meets their travel timeline and benefit from unmatched value, convenience and huge savings, Vodafone said. For frequent business travellers and those with last-minute changing itineraries, a new flexible option is available wherein one can activate this pack once and automatically get the benefits whenever they travel to any of the 47 countries at Rs. 500 for every 24-hour window of usage.
"This is the first time ever unlimited international roaming proposition and we are very excited to introduce it for our top 3 travel destinations - USA, Singapore and UAE. We are making calls and data, both incoming and outgoing, while travelling in these countries completely free. This completely eliminates the need and hassle of changing SIM cards when travelling abroad and customers can now freely use their local number seamlessly without worrying about any bill shocks or expensive charges," Vodafone India director-commercial Sandeep Kataria said.
"They can remain confidently connected on their existing Vodafone number when they travel, and be assured the best of voice and data services," he added.