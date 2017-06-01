Vodafone's Offer To Counter Jio: Free Calls, 4G Data At Rs 19

The Vodafone offer starting Rs 19 is for prepaid user only.
Keeping up with the price war in the telecom sector started by new entrant Reliance Jio, Vodafone India is offering special 'voice plus data' packs. The Vodafone offer starting Rs 19 is for prepaid user only. "Delighting it's prepaid customers, Vodafone India, introduced revolutionary integrated plans (Voice plus Data) - Vodafone SuperDay and Vodafone SuperWeek enabling truly unlimited local and STD calling with free data bundled in," the company said in a release.
Under the plan, users can make unlimited local and STD calls on the Vodafone network, and get 100MB data (on 4G handsets only) at just Rs 19 per day, the release added. With recharging for a week, users get unlimited local and STD calls with 250 MB data at a nominal price of Rs 49 for a week. Also, the Rs 89 pack offers talktime benefits of 100 minutes to other networks.
However, Vodafone India stated that the prices may vary from circle to circle and the offer is valid on 4G handsets only. The free data will be reduced to 50MB for non-4G handsets, it added.
"These integrated plans come with unrestricted repeat purchase options ensuring more value to the customer," Sandeep Kataria, director-commercial, Vodafone India, said.
Vodafone is also providing "Red Shield: Device Security" which protects your smartphone from theft, physical or liquid damage and virus, at a price of Rs 60 per month. The service can only be opted under its 'RED' plan.
Jio is also offering prepaid recharges starting Rs 19. This move from Vodafone could be seen as an effort to lower the impact of Jio. After creating havoc in the telecom sector with its rock-bottom prices, Jio has made incumbent players like Airtel, Idea and Vodafone to lower its prices and offer a slew of discounts.