Want A New Jio SIM? Here's What You Pay To Get 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' Offer

Jio has extensively provided free data services with unlimited calls for several months.
Highlights
Rs. 408 is the minimum amount needed to avail Dhan Dhana Dhan offer
Jio has provided free services with unlimited calls for last few months
Jio has been in the controversy for stretching its free trial run
Interested in getting a new Reliance Jio SIM and availing the 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer? Rs 408 is the minimum amount you need to spend. For Jio non-Prime and new users, the recharge amount is Rs 309 along with an additional Rs 99. Similarly, to get the Rs 509 plan, the amount needed will be Rs 608. Jio has extensively provided free data services with unlimited calls for several months and with the telecom operator starting paid services, one can expect the firm to provide the 'most affordable' plans. "Jio is witnessing the largest migration from free to paid services in history. Jio is committed to provide its customers the highest quality and the world's most affordable data and voice services," Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.
"The DoT (Department of Telecom) requested the Authority to provide its recommendations on testing of network before commercial launch of services including enrolment of customers for testing purposes before commercial launch, duration of testing period etc...," TRAI's consultation paper said.
The telecom regulator added that the consultation paper has been prepared to discuss issues and framework to bring clarity on the matter.
The incumbent cellular operators had demanded that the dos and don'ts of such trial service needs to be clearly spelt out. This means that it may not be possible for any new operator to replicate what Jio has done.