Wipro Goes For New Brand Identity

Wipro said the dots on the new logo represent the way it "connects the dots" with its clients - in terms of technology and domain expertise, applying insights across industries and delivering end-to-end services.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: May 03, 2017 09:51 (IST)
Wipro's new logo comprises multi-coloured dots in four circles.
Technology major Wipro has revamped its brand identity and unveiled a new "bold and dynamic" brand identity. Replacing a logo featuring a multi-coloured sunflower introduced in 1998, Wipro's new logo comprises multi-coloured dots in four circles. "The expanding pattern symbolizes a boundless Wipro. The four circles represent the Wipro Values, Employees, Clients & partners, and communities. The blue of the word mark creates a sense of reliability and authority," Bengaluru-based Wipro - India's third-largest software services firm - said in a statement.
 
Wipro said the dots on the new logo represent the way it "connects the dots" with its clients - in terms of technology and domain expertise, applying insights across industries and delivering end-to-end services. "The multi-colored dots convey a dynamic energy and optimism...With our identity, we offer an invitation to others to join us in a future that's better and bolder - and even more beautiful - than what has ever been imagined," Wipro said on its website.
 
"Our brand identity is a visual expression of what we do and mean for our clients. It is energised by our values, which are our core and beacon, the bedrock of our culture. Our values connect and resonate with the new identity," Wipro chairman Azim Premji said in a statement.

"The Wipro logo is a bold and dynamic signature that proudly headlines the vision we pursue for our company and all those we serve. Embodying the essence of our brand, it evokes much of what we believe and stand for. Its styling captures the sense of fluidity, resourcefulness, optimism and creativity with which we approach all we do," Wipro added.
 
Established as Western India Vegetable Products Limited in Amalner, Maharashtra in 1945, the company forayed into the IT industry in 1981. It became a pioneer in marketing indigenous personal computers in 1985.

Wipro chief executive officer Abidali Z Neemuchwala said: "The new brand identity marks our journey of transformation in the digital world. Our brand refresh signals an even closer engagement with clients, greater innovation, and a deeper impact on their business. It is contemporary, reflecting the diversity and aspirations of our employees."
 
Among business leaders welcoming the new Wipro logo on microblogging site Twitter were R Ray Wang, founder and chairman of Silicon Valley research firm Constellation Research.

wipro new logo 650

Global IT, consulting and business process services company Wipro has a workforce of over 170,000, serving clients across six continents. The company posted a gross revenue of $8.5 billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

(With agency inputs)

