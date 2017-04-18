You Can Win Up To 168 GB Of 4G Data In Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania Offer
Jio subscribers with Vivo smartphones can participate in the Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania
scheme "only once".
April 18, 2017
To enjoy the full benefit of the Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania offer, registrations need to be made by May 10
Jio offering up to 168GB of 4G data to Vivo smartphone users
Eligible customers can avail Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania offer only once
Registrations can be made by May 10, 2017 to enjoy full benefits
Within days of announcing its "Dhan Dhana Dhan" plans, Jio is offering up to 168GB of 4G data to Vivo smartphone users. "Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania - exciting new contest for all cricket fans out there! Win extra 4G data by supporting your favourite IPL team," Jio said on its website. Under its "Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania" scheme, IPL or Indian Premier League 2017 fans can pick their favourite team and bag "extra 4G data" every time the selected team wins, loses or draws a league match "because winning and losing is part of the game", said Jio - the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries. (Also read: Jio helps Reliance Industries to become India's most valued company)
Who can avail Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania offer?
You need to be a Jio subscriber with a Vivo smartphone to be able to participate in the scheme. You can avail the offer only once.
Dates
Users are required to register by May 10, 2017 to enjoy the full benefit of the Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania offer.
However, those registering to Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania offer after April 30 will get 50 per cent of complimentary 4G data accumulated. The amount of 4G data on offer will be based on the outcome of the league matches played by the selected team till the end of the first round.
How much data if my team wins/loses/draws an IPL 2017 match?
Jio is offering 3GB of 4G data for a win, 2GB for a draw and 1GB for a loss. If your favourite IPL 2017 team wins more than one time, "your 4G Data multiply", according to Jio.
How to subscribe
Those using a Vivo smartphone with a Jio connection need to select their favourite IPL 2017 team on or before May 10, 2017. Customers need to send their entries by an SMS from their Jio number to 59009 in a format specified by Jio on its website.
"Now, support your favourite team and every time it wins, VIVO and JIO WILL WALK THE EXTRA MILE FOR YOU to support your passion," Jio added.
When will I get my data?
Users will accumulate all the 4G data under the Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania offer at the end of the series. The 4G data on offer under this scheme can be as much as 168GB. Users will have to recharge with Rs 303 or more every month to be eligible for this extra data benefit. Jio will credit the GBs earned under the "Vivo-Jio Cricket Mania" offer over the next 10 recharges as data boosters, starting from June 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018, it said.