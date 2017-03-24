10 Income Tax Rules That Will Change From April. See Details Here

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Finance Bill, completing the budgetary exercise for 2017-18. Since the Finance Bill is a Money Bill, it needs only to be cleared by the Lok Sabha. Starting from April 1, 2017, some income tax laws will change. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced a number of income tax changes in Budget 2017. In addition, some amendments were also introduced in the Finance Bill that was passed by the Lok Sabha. Here are some of the changes that income tax payers should note:
1) The tax rate on income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh will get halved to 5 per cent from 10 per cent. However, rebate under Section 87A gets reduced from Rs 5,000 to Rs. 2,500. And no rebate will be applicable for taxpayers having income above Rs 3.5 lakh. This means tax savings of up to Rs 7,700 for those with a taxable income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. And for persons with taxable income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, tax savings of Rs. 12,900.
