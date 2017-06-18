NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Your Money |

Airlines Monsoon Sale Roundup: Details On Flight Tickets Under Rs 1,000

Air India, Spice Jet and Indigo are offering tickets to popular tourist spots around the country under Rs 1,000.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: June 18, 2017 09:35 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Airlines are offering tickets starting from as low as Rs 706 one-way.
Airlines are offering tickets starting from as low as Rs 706 one-way.
The monsoon season -- traditionally a lean season for travel -- has seen a rise 27 per cent growth in airline searches for domestic destinations compared to last year as airlines lure travellers with attractive offers, online travel portal Cleartrip said. Domestic carriers like Air India, Spice Jet and Indigo are offering tickets to popular tourist spots around the country under Rs 1,000. Starting from as low as Rs 706, here is a roundup of the lowest airline fares available on domestic flights this monsoon season.

On Air India:
  • Book one-way flight tickets at Rs.706 (all inclusive) on Air India.
  • Book your tickets in advance to avail the best discounts.
  • This offer is valid on Air India on select sectors in the domestic network only.
  • Travel period for this offer is between July 1, 2017 - September 20, 2017.
  • This is a limited period offer valid till June 21, 2017.
 
On SpiceJet:
  • Book one-way flight tickets at Rs.799 (all inclusive) on SpiceJet.
  • Book your tickets in advance to avail the best discounts.
  • This offer is valid on selected sectors and selected flights only.
  • This offer is applicable only on Domestic Non-Stop flights.
  • Travel period for this offer is between June 26, 2017 - September 14, 2017.
  • This is a limited period offer valid till June 18, 2017.
 
On IndiGo:
  •  All inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs.899 available on IndiGo.
  • This offer is valid on select sectors and select flights only.
  • This offer is valid on non-stop flights operating on IndiGo domestic network only.
  • Travel period for this offer is between July 1, 2017 - September 30, 2017.
  • This is a limited period offer valid till June 18, 2017.


For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 18, 2017 09:29 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Tata Sons To Buy Tata Steel Stake In Tata Motors
Airline offersMonsoon travelAirline ticketsSpiceJetIndiGoAir Indiatravel offersairline ticket discountsairline discount

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.