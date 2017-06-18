Airlines Monsoon Sale Roundup: Details On Flight Tickets Under Rs 1,000

Airlines are offering tickets starting from as low as Rs 706 one-way.
The monsoon season -- traditionally a lean season for travel -- has seen a rise 27 per cent growth in airline searches for domestic destinations compared to last year as airlines lure travellers with attractive offers, online travel portal Cleartrip said. Domestic carriers like Air India, Spice Jet and Indigo are offering tickets to popular tourist spots around the country under Rs 1,000. Starting from as low as Rs 706, here is a roundup of the lowest airline fares available on domestic flights this monsoon season.