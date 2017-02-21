BHIM App Crosses 17 Million Downloads, To Launch New Promotional Schemes
"There has been over 17 million downloads of the BHIM app so far," Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kantsaid.
The government will launch two schemes within a month to promote BHIM app.
Recently launched digital payments app, Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), has registered over 17 million downloads. "There has been over 17 million downloads of the BHIM app so far," Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said. The government will launch two schemes within a month, 'Referral Bonus Scheme' for individuals and 'Cashback Scheme' for merchants, to promote BHIM app. "We have completed inter-ministerial discussion. Cashback schemes announced in the Budget 2017-18 would be implemented in one month," Mr Kant added. Taking a note of the initial glitches the app faced, he said the level of technical failure has now come down significantly.
After its launch on the Android platform, the app was launched on the iOS platform earlier this month. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement that the app on iOS platform is equipped with updated features available on its Android version 1.2. This includes Pay to Aadhaar Number, SPAM report and Customer Redressal Mechanism with drop down menu, it added.
On December 30 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the app for fast and secure cashless transactions using mobile phones. BHIM is a platform designed to make payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) USSD modes simpler.
The number of transactions on USSD (mobile short code message used mainly for banking services on feature phone) saw 45 per cent increase in November-January period, Mr Kant further said. He also said that prior to demonetisation, the country had 8 lakh point-of-sale (POS) machines but now the number grew to 28 lakh.
Digital payment channels like mobile wallets, USSD and RuPay have seen massive uptake and rise in transactions post demonetisation.