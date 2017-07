Get GST savings of up to 22%* at Big Bazaar. Visit your nearest stores now to avail the offer: https://t.co/SxX60jfpErpic.twitter.com/9UiYLN7g8b - Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) July 1, 2017

Sugar

Soyabean oil

Arhar dal

Glass Tumblers

Cleaning Tools

Cups and Mugs

Dinner Sets

Casseroles

Soaps

Hair Oil

Biscuits

Tea

Dahi

Dairy Whitener

Toothpaste

Diapers

Agarbattis

Frozen vegetables

Cashew nuts

Big Bazaar has said that it will continue to give discounts on items which will attract less tax under the new GST regime. The offer comes on the back of promotional offer called "GST Muhurat Offer" between midnight to 2 am on July 1. According to the official twitter account of Big Bazaar, customers can get discounts up to 22 per cent on select items at its stores across the country. The Kishore Biyani-led chain of hypermarkets has categorized items on sale into four slabs of discounts starting from 5 per cent to 22 per cent.Here are the key details of Big Bazaar’s GST sale:Items with a minimum discount of 5 per cent:Items with a minimum discount of 10 per centItems with a minimum discount of 15 per centItems with a minimum discount of 22 per cent