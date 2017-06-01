NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Book Now Pay Later: IRCTC To Offer Train Tickets On Credit

Potential passengers can book a ticket and pay for it online within 14 days, IRCTC said.
NDTV and Agencies | Last Updated: June 01, 2017 20:37 (IST)
IRCTC is set to introduce a
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC has decided to make booking tickets a hassle-free affair by providing a 'buy tickets now and pay later' service for regular travelers. Soon passengers would be able to buy tickets from the IRCTC website and pay later, an IRCTC official told Indo-Asian News Service.

Potential passengers can book a ticket five days prior to the journey with a service charge of 3.5 per cent and pay it in the next 14 days, IRCTC spokesperson Sandip Dutta said.

IRCTC has collaborated with a Mumbai-based firm ePayLater for adding the new service option. The ePayLater platform allows persons to log out immediately after booking tickets and make payments later.

The railway agency had earlier introduced 'pay on delivery' category for train tickets booked using its website.

In order to be applicable for new "Buy Now Pay Later" feature, users will have fill in basic details including Aadhaar and PAN card details after which they will be able to use the feature with a One Time Password (OTP), ePayLater said.
 

Story first published on: June 01, 2017 20:37 (IST)
