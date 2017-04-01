NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Your Money |

E-Filing For Two ITRs Launched By Tax Department

The other five ITRs will soon be activated for filing on the e portal, a senior officer said.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 01, 2017 18:00 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The filing of these tax returns can be done till July 31.
The filing of these tax returns can be done till July 31.
New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Saturday launched the e-filing facility for select Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2017-18.

The two ITRs that are now available for filing on the e-portal of the department - https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in - are the ITR-1 'Sahaj' and ITR-4 (Sugam).

The other five ITRs will soon be activated for filing on the e portal, a senior officer said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had yesterday launched all the seven ITRs for AY 2017-18 including the one-page simplified ITR-1 for salaried class and people having income from one house and interest totalling upto Rs 50 lakh.

The filing of these returns can be done till July 31.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 01, 2017 18:00 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut Sharply As Global Rates Fall
Income TaxIncome Tax returnsEfilingEfiling taxBusiness news

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.