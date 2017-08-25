EPFO Members Can Apply For Certificate Of Coverage Online On Foreign Postings

New Delhi: Subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO heading for foreign postings can now apply online for certificate of coverage (CoC) to avoid deductions for social security cover abroad.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has done away with the manual application for the CoC by its subscribers who have been posted abroad by their employers, a senior EPFO official said.
The online facility for applying for CoC was started earlier this month as part of the government's Digital India initiative, the official said.
