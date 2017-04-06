Fake Rent Receipts For HRA Tax Benefit Will Be Harder To Push Now

The Income Tax Department is likely to increase scrutiny of rent receipts submitted by taxpayers for claiming deduction under house rent allowance or HRA. This follows a ruling from Mumbai Income Tax Tribunal in a case related to claiming of HRA deduction. The tribunal in a recent ruling said the assessing officer can now demand further proof for allowing HRA deduction. HRA forms a big component of an employee's salary. Salaried individuals who live on rent can claim HRA to lower taxes. It is partially exempted from taxes. However, if the individual does not live in a rented accommodation, HRA is fully taxable.
"The recent judgement of Mumbai Tribunal has clearly spelt out that only rent receipts in itself shall not be treated as conclusive document for claiming the exemption for house rent allowance and the tax authorities may ask for details to vouch that the claim for rent paid is genuine and reasonable," said Sandeep Sehgal, director-tax and regulatory at Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP.
"HRA exemption usually forms a large chunk of tax saving avenue for salaried class people. Such a judgement will put huge onus on these people to justify the claim and the some employers may henceforth exercise greater scrutiny while allowing such claim for deducting TDS (tax deducted at source) from their salaries," he added.
