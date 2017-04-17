Five Developments On Provident Fund That Will Impact Your Money

From interest rate for 2016-17 to Aadhaar to a new loyalty scheme, the last few days have seen a lot of development related to your provident fund or PF money. EPFO or Employees Provident Fund Organisation, which manages your provident fund money, has extended the deadline for submitting Aadhaar number to April 30, 2017 for its over four crore members. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had set March 31, 2017 as the deadline for submitting Aadhaar number earlier. EPFO has also extended the deadline for submitting digital life certificates for its over 50 lakh pensioners till April 30 to link pension accounts with Aadhaar.
Here are the other developments:
1. About 4 crore subscribers of EPFO will get 8.65 per cent interest on provident fund deposits for 2016-17, as decided by the organisation's trustees in December. The Finance Ministry has allowed the Labour Ministry to go ahead with 8.65 per cent rate of interest, Press Trust of India reported. The Finance Ministry in its communication to the Labour Ministry has, however, put a rider that the interest rate should not result in a deficit for the retirement fund. According to EPFO estimates, the fund will see a surplus after providing 8.65 per cent interest rate for the last fiscal.
