From Aadhaar To Loyalty Scheme, 5 Developments From EPFO This Month

From interest rate for 2016-17 to Aadhaar to a new loyalty scheme, there has been a lot of news coming from EPFO or Employees Provident Fund Organisation that manages your provident fund money. EPFO has extended the deadline for submitting Aadhaar number to April 30, 2017 for its over four crore members. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had set March 31, 2017 as the deadline for submitting Aadhaar number earlier. EPFO has also extended the deadline for submitting digital life certificates for its over 50 lakh pensioners till April 30 to link pension accounts with Aadhaar.
Here are the other developments:
EPFO's subscribers will get loyalty-cum-life benefit of up to Rs 50,000 at the time of retirement for contributing to the scheme for 20 years or more. The benefit will also be provided in case of permanent disability even if the members have contributed for less than 20 years, the EPFO board has decided. The benefits will be available for EPFO subscribers after approval from the government.
