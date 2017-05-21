Government Invites Comments On Virtual Currencies. Details Here

The government has invited comments on whether virtual currencies should be banned, regulated or observed. In case virtual currencies are suggested to be regulated, what measures should be taken to ensure consumer protection, to promote orderly development of such currencies and which appropriate institution(s) should monitor/regulate them, a statement noted.
Comments/suggestions from public invited on Virtual Currencies Framework by 31.5.2017 on website: MyGov.in.&m dash; Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 21, 2017
Link is:h ttps://t.co/CWbcsNidkL
