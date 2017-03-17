Gratuity Rules Set To Change. What It Means For Employees

Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya has said that the government is likely to soon amend the Gratuity Act to enhance the ceiling of gratuity to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh. "After clearance from the Cabinet, it will come to Parliament. This time, we have proposed to increase the gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh," the minister said. Last month, the central trade unions had agreed on the proposal in a tripartite consultation with the Labour Ministry. The employers as well as state representatives had also agreed to the proposal of raising the amount of gratuity to Rs 20 lakh in the tripartite meeting held last month.
Here are 10 things to know:
1) Gratuity is a benefit received by an employee for services rendered to an organisation. For companies covered under the Gratuity Act, this benefit is paid when an employee completes five or more years of service with the employer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement