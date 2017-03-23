Home Loan EMIs To Fall Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 10 Facts

The government has come out with guidelines on interest rate subsidy scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) for middle-income groups. The scheme was earlier announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his New Year's Eve address to the nation. Middle income groups (MIG) with annual incomes of above Rs 6 lakh and up to Rs 18 lakh per year are eligible for interest subsidy on buying their first home under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). The scheme has been named as Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme for Middle Income Groups - CLSS (MIG). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced interest subsidy of 4 per cent on housing loans of up to Rs.9 lakh for those with an income of Rs12 lakh per year and of 3 per cent subsidy on housing loans of up to Rs.12 lakh for those earning Rs 18 lakh per year. Additional loans beyond the specified limit, if any, will be at non-subsidized rate. This home loan interest subsidy scheme is part of the government's 'Housing for All' initiative. The scheme will be implemented initially for a period of one year.
Here are 10 highlights of the interest rate subsidy scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban):
1) Home loans sanctioned or applications are under consideration since January 1, 2017, are eligible for interest subsidy under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme for Middle Income Groups. The beneficiary earlier should not have own a house in his/her name.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement