How To Book Train Tickets Under New Rail Reservation System - Vikalp

Come April, Railways will scale up Vikalp or a new reservation system called alternate train accommodation scheme (ATAS). Under the Vikalp reservation scheme, waitlisted passengers will be given an opportunity of travelling in Rajdhani, Shatabdi or other premium/special trains at no extra cost if there are vacant berths in those trains. Currently, the Railways is running Vikalp scheme on a pilot basis on select routes. The Vikalp scheme is aimed at utilising vacant berths in other trains. Initially the Vikalp scheme will be available on e-tickets or through e-booking only.
Wait listed Passengers may avail alternate option 2 go in Rajdhani,Shatabdi,Suvidha,Spl trains,other M/Ex trains without paying extra money pic.twitter.com/BU7ytRalh1— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 22, 2017
A screen sort from IRCTC's e-booking portal.
You can be transferred to any alternate train available within 12 hours from the scheduled departure of original train, in which you have booked. Railways said that under the Vikalp scheme boarding and terminating station might change to nearby cluster stations.
