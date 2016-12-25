How To Restructure Your Salary To Increase Your Take-Home Pay

Though salary break-up remains the prerogative of the employer, many companies now offer employees the flexibility to structure their salary. Salary restructuring could help employees reduce their tax liability, thus increasing their in-hand salary.



HRA



Salaried individuals who live on rent can claim HRA to lower taxes. It is partially exempt from taxes. You can even claim income tax exemption on both house rent allowance (HRA) and repayment of home loan. If you are living in a house on rent and servicing home loan on another property - even if both the properties are located in the same city - you can claim tax benefit for both.

You can also pay rent to your parents and claim HRA deduction if your parents own that property. But they will have to show the rent as income from house property.If leave travel allowance (LTA) forms a part of your salary, then this allowance can be availed to lower the tax outgo. But remember that LTA only applies to travel within India. It is available to an individual in respect of two journeys performed in a block of four calendar years.Under the corporate model, employer's contribution towards National Pension System (NPS) is eligible for tax deduction. The employer's contribution to NPS of up to 10 per cent of basic plus DA is allowed for deduction under section 80CCD (2). This is in addition to the limit of Rs.1.5 lakh of section 80C as well as exemption up to Rs 50,000 for self contributions to NPS allowed under Section 80CCD(1B).A bonus received from the employer is fully taxable. But In many cases, the employer deducts tax on the bonus before handing it over to the employee. In that case, employees can give their tax-saving investment details to the employer so that they get the maximum bonus in hand. Otherwise, employees have to claim tax refund, if due, at the time of filing return.If employees opt for salary components such as reimbursement for books and periodicals, telecom expenses, fuel and driver expenses, food coupons and attire expenses their tax outgo would get significantly lower.Advance salary is taxable in the year it is received. It is not included in the income of the employee again when it becomes due. In cases where the employer provides interest-free or concessional loans, the benefit is considered a perquisite and is chargeable to tax - unless it is below Rs 20,000 and for specified medical purposes. Under tax laws, the interest is computed using State Bank of India rates and the interest benefit is included in employee's salary and becomes chargeable under tax.Many companies hand out employee stock option plans (ESOPs) to retain employees. But ESOPs are fully taxable. Once ESOPs are vested, employees can buy them at a price which is usually lower than the fair market value (FMV) of the stock. ESOPs are taxed on the difference between the fair market value of the shares on the date of exercise of the options less the exercise price. Employees can chose to exercise the option at a time when the fair market value of the stock is on the lower side. However, the timing may be hard to predict.