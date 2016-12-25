How To Restructure Your Salary To Increase Your Take-Home Pay

Though salary break-up remains the prerogative of the employer, many companies now offer employees the flexibility to structure their salary. Salary restructuring could help employees reduce their tax liability, thus increasing their in-hand salary.
HRA
Salaried individuals who live on rent can claim HRA to lower taxes. It is partially exempt from taxes. You can even claim income tax exemption on both house rent allowance (HRA) and repayment of home loan. If you are living in a house on rent and servicing home loan on another property - even if both the properties are located in the same city - you can claim tax benefit for both.
