Important Decision On Gratuity Benefits Likely Today. What You Can Expect

The Union Cabinet is likely to consider today a draft amendment bill which seeks to double the ceiling of tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh under the Payment of Gratuity Act, news agency Press Trust of India reported. The bill also seeks to enable the central government to change the ceiling for tax-free gratuity after factoring in rise in income levels by an executive order bypassing Parliament route to amend the law. Last month, the central trade unions had agreed on the proposal in a tripartite consultation with the Labour Ministry. The employers as well as state representatives had also agreed to the proposal of raising the amount of gratuity to Rs 20 lakh in the tripartite meeting held last month.
Here are 10 things to know:
1) Gratuity is a benefit received by an employee for services rendered to an organisation. For companies covered under the Gratuity Act, this benefit is paid when an employee completes five or more years of service with the employer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement