Income Tax Declaration To Employer: 10 Changes You Should Be Aware Of

In the beginning of every fiscal year, employees are asked for details like their investment in ELSS (Equity Linked Savings Schemes), insurance policies, house rent, home loan, education loan etc. by their employer to arrive at the annual tax liability of an employee. This annual exercise also helps you do tax planning for the year. Based on the declaration, your employer calculates TDS or tax deducted at source. The employer will deduct tax from salary and deposit it with the tax authorities. Starting April 1, 2017, some income tax laws have changed.
Here are changes in tax laws you should be aware before submitting tax declaration:
1) The tax rate on income between Rs. 2.5 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh has been halved to 5 per cent from 10 per cent. However, rebate under Section 87A gets reduced from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2,500. And no rebate will be applicable for taxpayers having income above Rs. 3.5 lakh.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement