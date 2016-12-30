Income Tax Department Extends Dispute Resolution Scheme
The scheme provides an opportunity to tax payers who are under litigation to come forward and settle the dispute.
December 30, 2016
The Direct Tax Dispute Resolution Scheme was introduced on June 1.
The government on Friday announced the extension of Direct Tax Dispute Resolution Scheme by one month, reports Press Trust of India. The scheme provides an opportunity to tax payers who are under litigation to come forward and settle the dispute.
The special scheme was announced by the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Budget 2016.
The Direct Tax Dispute Resolution Scheme was introduced on June 1 and was open till December 31.
According to the scheme, in a case where disputed tax in quantum appeal is more than Rs 10 lakh, the declarant has to pay the disputed tax, interest and 25 per cent of minimum penalty leviable.
Further, in a case where the disputed tax in quantum appeal does not exceed Rs 10 lakh, the declarant is required to pay only the disputed tax and interest and there is no requirement for payment of any amount in respect of penalty leviable.
