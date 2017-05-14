Income Tax Department Launches Facility To Correct PAN, Aadhaar Card Errors

New Delhi: The income tax department has launched an online facility to correct errors in names and other details in permanent account number (PAN) and Aadhaar document.
Alongside the facility to link biometric identifier Aadhaar with PAN, the department has also put two separate hyperlinks on its e-filing website -- one to update changes in existing PAN data or for application of new PAN by an Indian or a foreign citizen.
The second hyperlink is for individuals who want to update Aadhaar details by logging into 'Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal' using the unique identity number. The individual can then upload scanned documents as proof for data update request.
