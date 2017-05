Discover New South India Itinerary named "The Southern Sojourn" of maharajas express on 8 days tour, starts from June 2017.#Maharajaspic.twitter.com/7TzDMExyVR — Maharajas Express (@Maharajas_Exp) May 2, 2017

IRCTC or Indian Railways and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has announced the launch of two new circuits of its flagship luxury train Maharajas' Express this year. Maharajas' Express will from June this year begin the two new tour circuits "focussing especially on domestic travellers", the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Tuesday. These two new trips, named "Southern Sojourn" and "Southern Jewels", will cover Hampi, Mysore, Kumarakom, Trivandrum, Chettinad, Mysore, Hampi and Goa, among other destinations. IRCTC - is also offering a free ticket on purchase of one to promote the new Maharajas' Express circuits. While the new circuits - Southern Sojourn and Southern Jewels - are being planned during June/July, regular trips will commence in September. "For the very first time part journey has been introduced in the Monsoon Special itineraries of Maharajas' Express," IRCTC said.Here are some other things to know about the new Maharajas' Express circuits:Tickets

Passengers are allowed to avail part of the total journey on a fixed price of $500 or Rs 33,250.00 per day per person on a twin-sharing basis. The prices are exclusive of taxes and limited to a maximum of two nights three days, according to IRCTC. On a single occupancy basis, the charges would be $800 or Rs 53,200.ScheduleSouthern Sojourn-Monsoon Special will start from Mumbai on June 24, 2017 and Southern Jewels-Monsoon Special will depart from Trivandrum on July 1, 2017, and regular trips will commence from September 9 and September 16, respectively.Buy one, get one"On the booking of first adult on twin sharing at full cost, the second adult sharing the same cabin will be on Complimentary Basis," IRCTC said. Moreover, a guest booking a Deluxe Cabin gets a chance to upgrade to a Junior Suite by paying only 50 per cent of the difference in tariff between Junior Suite and Deluxe Cabin, it added.Indian Railways' super-luxury trains, which cater to various tourist circuits throughout India, have long been in demand among travellers with deep pockets looking to explore the cities, towns, villages and regional areas in style along the world's fourth largest rail network.The 23-coach Maharajas' Express, a luxury tour train operated by IRCTC, has a capacity of 88 guests. Maharajas' Express commenced its operations in 2010.