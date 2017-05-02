Luxury Travel: Railways Maharajas' Express Offers Free Seats On New Routes

Indian Railways Maharajas' Express offers free seats for its monsoon journeys.
The Indian Railways’ super-luxury trains, which cater to various tourist circuits throughout India have long been in demand as travellers with deep pockets looking to explore the cities, towns, villages and regional areas, while travelling in style along the world’s fourth largest rail network. Expanding the network of its super-luxury trains, the Indian Railways and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) have announced two new circuits of their flagship luxury train Maharajas' Express, this year.
As part of their promotional campaign, the Railways are offering one free ticket on the booking of first adult on twin sharing at full cost, for the newly-introduced Maharajas’ Express circuits during monsoon period of June-July 2017.
Moreover, for a ‘Deluxe Cabin’, you can get a chance to upgrade it to a ‘Junior Suite’ by paying 50 per cent of the difference in tariff, the Railways said in a press release.
Here are 10 things to know about the new Maharajas' Express routes:
These two new routes have been named as ‘Southern Sojourn’ and ‘Southern Jewels’ which will cover prominent destinations in West and South India.
The ‘Southern Sojourn’ will cover Goa, Hampi, Mysore, Ernakulam, Kumarakom and Trivandrum. And, the ‘Southern Jewels’ will cover Chettinad, Mahabalipuram, Mysore, Hampi and Goa.
Both the journeys will take about 8 Days and 7 Nights and IRCTC will organize visits to monuments and sight-seeing at each destination under these trips.
The regular trip of ‘Southern Sojourn’ will start from Mumbai on September 9 and ‘Southern Jewels’ will start from Trivandrum on September 16.
Guests on the Maharajas' Express shall also have an opportunity to enjoy traditional cultural performances at Cochin, visit a Coir Factory and enjoy a cruise with lunch at Alleppey, savour traditional Chettinad Cuisine.
The trains will be equipped with two restaurants, two bars, lounge, LCD TVs, direct dial phone, internet, individual temperature controls and in suite bathroom as well.
The 23 coach long Maharajas’ Express carries only 88 guests in one trip.
Maharajas’ Express commenced its operations in 2010, and is the recipient of the coveted Leading Luxury Train of the World Award for the last five years in a row since 2012.
Indian Railways also operates a number of other luxury trains such as Fairy Queen, Heritage on Wheels, The Indian Maharaja and Splendor of South
The booking and other details for the super-luxury trains can either be done online on the official website of Maharajas’ Express or on the official website of IRCTC.