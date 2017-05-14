Mutual Fund Asset Base From Smaller Cities Surge 41% In FY 2017

New Delhi: The contribution of the country's smaller towns -- beyond-15 cities (B15) in industry parlance -- to mutual funds' asset base surged 41 per cent to Rs 3.09 lakh crore by March-end due to investor-friendly initiatives by Sebi.
Mutual funds' assets under management (AUM) from B15 locations grew from Rs 2.18 lakh crore in March 2016 to Rs 3.09 lakh crore at the end of March 2017, according to latest data available with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
"Steps taken by Sebi to increase penetration of mutual funds in smaller cities is paying dividend. Sebi allowed up to 30 basis points of extra expense to be charged to a fund to incentives distribution of funds in B-15 (Beyond Top-15 cities).
