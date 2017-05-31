Now Link Aadhaar With PAN Using SMS, Says Income Tax Department

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department today urged taxpayers to link their Aadhaar with their PAN, using an SMS-based facility.
The department issued advertisements in leading national dailies and described how both the unique identity numbers of an individual can be linked by sending an SMS to either 567678 or 56161.
It said people can also visit the official efiling website of the department to link the two identities, in both the cases-- identical names in the two databases or in case where there is a minor mismatch.
