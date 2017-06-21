NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
Now, Pay Through Your Watch At Delhi Metro

The watch will carry a SIM card inside it, which can be removed and reinserted whenever the user wants, like in case when he or she wishes to change the watch.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: June 21, 2017 21:16 (IST)
The SIM-equipped watch can be recharged like any usual Delhi Metro smart-card.
New Delhi: Delhi Metro commuters will now be able to wear their smart cards on wrists as DMRC has allowed the use of wrist watches launched by Austrian company LAKS to make payments at the gates.

"These watches (called Watch2Pay) are available through an online e-commerce site. The new facility is expected to provide the commuters a more convenient and fast access to the Delhi Metro network. The commuter will simply have to touch the wrist watch to the screens of the AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) gates at the metro stations to get access," said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement. 

The SIM-equipped watch can be recharged also like any usual metro smart-card over the counter or through recharge card terminals, a DMRC official told IANS. 

In 2015, the same watch company had joined hands with Hyderabad Metro Rail to facilitate payment of fares.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: June 21, 2017 21:12 (IST)
Delhi MetroWatchDelhi Metro watchDelhi Metro fareDelhi Metro newsBusiness News

