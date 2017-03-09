Pensioners Can Submit Aadhaar-Based Life Certificate Till March 31

New Delhi: In view of the fact that many pensioners are yet to submit their Aadhaar-authenticated "Jeevan Pramaan" or life certificate for continuation of their pension, the EPFO on Wednesday extended the last date of submission of digital life certificates up to March 31, 2017.
Earlier, the last date for submission was February 28, 2017.
According to a release from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), members and pensioners of the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995, are required to furnish their Aadhaar numbers by March 31.
