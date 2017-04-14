Public Provident Fund (PPF) Rate At 40-Year Low. Can It Fall Further?

PPF or public provident fund deposits will fetch 7.9 per cent interest rate for the April-June quarter - the lowest interest rate in nearly 40 years. The Finance Ministry on March 31 lowered interest rate from 8 per cent to 7.9 per cent on PPF deposits in its latest quarterly revision. Interest rate on PPF as well as other small savings schemes has been going down steadily in line with a broad decline in overall interest rate in the financial system.
Since April last year, interest rates of all small saving schemes, including PPF, have been recalibrated on a quarterly basis. Earlier, they used to be revised annually. The interest rates are linked to yields on government bonds. Interest on small savings schemes, including PPF, enjoy a small mark-up over yields of bonds of comparable duration. Now the important question is, whether PPF interest rates will be revised further lower?
