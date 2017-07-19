NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Reserve Bank To Issue New Rs 20 Notes Soon

The new notes will be bearing inset letter 'S' in the number panel and signature of Governor Urjit R Patel, the RBI said in a notification.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: July 19, 2017 18:34 (IST)
The new Rs 20 will be similar in design to those currently in circulation. (Representational image)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank will shortly issue bank notes of denomination Rs 20 in Mahatma Gandhi series 2005 that will be similar in design to those currently in circulation.

The new notes will be bearing inset letter 'S' in the number panel and signature of Governor Urjit R Patel, the RBI said in a notification today.

Both the number panels will have inset letter 'S', the RBI said, adding that the design of these banknotes to be issued now is similar in all aspects to the Rs 20 banknotes in the same series issued earlier.

"All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender," the RBI added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: July 19, 2017 18:32 (IST)
