Rs 100 Coin To Arrive Soon: 5 Things That You Must Know
"The coins of the denominations (Rs 100 and Rs 5) shall also be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government to commemorate the occasion of Dr M G Ramachandran's birth centenary," a notification from the Ministry of Finance stated.
The Rs 100 coin will be 44 millimeters in diameter.
Yes, you have heard it right! Rs 100 coins are coming out soon. As per the latest notification from the Ministry of Finance, coins of Rs 100 and Rs 5 will be introduced to commemorate the occasion of Dr MG Ramachandran's birth centenary. "The coins of the denominations (Rs 100 and Rs 5) shall also be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government to commemorate the occasion of Dr M G Ramachandran's birth centenary," the notification said.
Here are five things to know about the Rs 100 coin:
1. The Rs 100 coin will be 44 millimeters in diameter with a metal composition of silver (50 per cent), copper (40 per cent), nickel (5 per cent) and zinc (5 per cent) - each.
2. Front side of the coin will bear the "Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar" in the centre. It will also have the rupee symbol and denominational value "100" below the "Lion Capitol".
3. The back of the coin will bear the portrait of Dr Ramachandran in the centre.
4. The standard weight of a Rs 100 coin will be 35 grams.
5. The new Rs 5 coins will be 23 millimeters in diameter and will weigh 6 grams each. The metal composition of the Rs 5 coin will be copper (75 per cent), zinc (20 per cent) and nickel (5 per cent).