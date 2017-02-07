Rs 16,200 Crore Undisclosed Foreign Income Detected: Arun Jaitley

"As a result of systematic investigations, undisclosed income of about Rs 8,200 crore (including protective assessment of income of Rs 1,497 crore) has been brought to tax in the last about two years on account of deposits made in unreported foreign bank accounts in HSBC," Mr Jaitley told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.