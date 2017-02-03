Rs 3,700 Crore Fraud: Investors Demand Their Money Back
Noida: Several people who had invested in an online trading company which allegedly duped nearly seven lakh investors to the tune of Rs 3,700 crore on the pretext of paying them in lieu of clicking on specific links today visited its office in Sector 63 here demanding their money back.
They also had a minor scuffle with the policemen when they forcefully tried to enter the office permises, forcing the police to used mild force to control the mob, a police official said.
Uttar Pradesh Special task Force had arrested the owner of the company Anubhav Mittal, its CEO Sridhar and the technical head Mahesh on Thursday, after it busted the Rs 3,700 crore fraud. Since then, police force had been deployed at the company's office to avert violent clashes. As the news of fraud and arrest spread through the newspapers and television channels, more number of investors who had invested in lakhs rushed to the company, to get their money back.
Investors alleged that the company officials were trying to mislead them, by calling them and telling that everything would be fine and they should not panic. "Company claims that some legal formalities would be completed and business will be back on track and investors money is safe. I had invested Rs 2 lakh. When I came to know about fraud, I came here to add my name in the FIR," said Subhash Gupta.
Story first published on: February 03, 2017 20:28 (IST)