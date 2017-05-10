SBI Bank Account: Here Are More Ways To Transfer Your Money

Here are few other things to know about the SBI Mingle app:
#DidYouKnow, you can use your Twitter account to transfer money online? pic.twitter.com/bAGNW7L58T— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 9, 2017
The SBI Mingle app is available on Google Play for Android mobile users
SBI customers can perform a variety of tasks using mobile app Mingle
"State Bank of India never asks to reveal your OTP/user id/password/Password no etc through phone call/SMSes/e-mails. Please do not respond to any such phone call/SMSes/e-mails. Any such phone calls/SMSes/E-mails asking you to reveal your login credentials or One Time Password (OTP) could be an attempt to withdraw money from your account. NEVER NEVER share these details to anyone," said the banking major, which unveiled a new brand identity last month after merging its operations with six other banks.
