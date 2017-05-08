SBI Cuts Home Loan Rate To 'Lowest In The Industry'

SBI or State Bank of India has announced a rate cut in home loans by 25 basis points - from 8.6 per cent to 8.35 per cent - the "lowest rate in the market", according India's biggest bank. The new rate will be effective on new home loans from May 9, 2017. The effective interest rate for all customers will be 8.35 per cent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh. The eligible borrowers can also an avail an interest subsidy of Rs. 2.67 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme, SBI said. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) for middle-income groups, home loan borrowers buying their first home are eligible for subsidy on interest repayments.
"The effective interest rate for all eligible salaried customers will be 8.35 per cent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh. Over and above, an eligible home loan customer can also avail of an interest subsidy of Rs. 2.67 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme," SBI said in a statement.
The rate cut will give a fillip to the affordable housing segment, said SBI, which claims to be the largest provider of home loans in India.
