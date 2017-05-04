SBI Savings Account: Fine For Not Maintaining Minimum Balance, Other Details

A regular review of your account will help you to ensure the average monthly balance is maintained and avoid the minimal charges. pic.twitter.com/bZSwWRW134— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 22, 2017
Charges levied for not maintaining the minimum charges depend upon how much the average balance in the account is below the agreed minimum. pic.twitter.com/Sd9rDTfMHM— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 21, 2017
|Shortfall
|SBI charges plus service tax
|Over 75%
|Rs 100
|50-75%
|Rs 75
|Till 50%
|Rs 50
|Shortfall
|SBI charges plus service tax
|Over 75%
|Rs 80
|50-75%
|Rs 60
|Till 50%
|Rs 40
|Shortfall
|SBI charges plus service tax
|Over 75%
|Rs 75
|50-75%
|Rs 50
|Till 50%
|Rs 25
|Shortfall
|SBI charges plus service tax
|Over 75%
|Rs 50
|50-75%
|Rs 30
|Till 50%
|Rs 20
The Monthly Average Balance for an SB account is ₹1000: rural areas, ₹2000: semi-urban areas, ₹3000: urban areas and ₹5000: metros. pic.twitter.com/FOz1D2RJAO— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 20, 2017
