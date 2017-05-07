SBI Savings Account: Minimum Balance, Penalty And How To Avoid IT

A regular review of your account will help you to ensure the average monthly balance is maintained and avoid the minimal charges. pic.twitter.com/bZSwWRW134 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 22, 2017

Do you have an SBI account? SBI or State Bank of India savings bank account customers are required to maintain a monthly average balance. Failure to maintain an average balance as prescribed by India's largest bank SBI will attract a penalty, which varies depending upon where the customer holds the account. State Bank of India (SBI) has divided the penalty applicable in case of non-compliance with its minimum balance or "monthly average balance (MAB)" requirements into four categories of savings bank accounts - rural, semi-urban, urban and metro.Here are some other details about SBI's minimum balance rules for its savings bank accounts:What is monthly average balance or minimum balance?Monthly average balance or MAB of a SBI savings bank account is the average of daily balances in the account in a month.What is the minimum balance required in my SBI savings account?

SBI has said its savings bank account holders in rural, semi-urban, urban and metro branches need to maintain an average balance of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.What happens if I don't maintain minimum average balance in a month?

SBI has revised its service charges across functions from April 4 this year, under which it levies a penalty - which is exclusive of service tax - on its savings account customers based on the quantum of shortfall between the monthly average balance and the prescribed limit.



What kind of charges apply?

According to SBI's website, a variety of charges apply to SBI savings bank account holders in different parts of the country. Besides, the difference between the average balance maintained in a month and the minimum required balance will also be taken into account while levying the charges.

At SBI metro branches, for example, savings bank account holders - who need to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 5,000 from April 1 - will need to pay a charge of Rs 50 in case of an MAB between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000, Rs 75 in case it is between Rs 1,250 and Rs 2,500, and Rs 100 in cases where it is up to Rs 1,249, according to the bank. The charges exclude service tax, which will be levied in addition to the given amounts.My nearest SBI branch falls under which category?State Bank of India classifies its branches spanning a multitude of states and districts into the four categories. A link shared by SBI on microblogging site Twitter leads to a document containing a population group-wise (rural, semi-urban, urban or metro) list of its branches.

